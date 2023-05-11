Heartland Votes

Grand opening of Cairo, Ill. grocery store set for June

This will be the first time a grocery store has opened in town in seven years. The store will...
This will be the first time a grocery store has opened in town in seven years. The store will be a co-op style, which means residents will hold ownership.(KFVS)
By Amber Ruch
Published: May. 11, 2023
CAIRO, Ill. (KFVS) - The grand opening for Rise Community Market in Cairo will be Friday, June 16.

Organizers say the event will start at 10 a.m.

They said they’re finalizing vendor agreements and selecting/pricing products. They’re also in the process of hiring an assistant manager, full-time clerks and stocking positions.

This will be the first time a grocery store has opened in town in seven years. The store will be a co-op style, which means residents will hold ownership.

