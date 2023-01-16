City of Cairo getting first grocery store in 7 years.

CAIRO, Ill. (KFVS) - Illinois Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton made an impactful announcement for Cairo residents on Monday, January 16.

After speaking at the 41st annual MLK Scholarship Breakfast in Carbondale, Lt. Gov. Stratton said a grocery store will be opening in Cairo.

This will be the first time a grocery store has opened in town in seven years.

The store will be a co-op style, which means residents will hold ownership.

Stratton says without the support of the community and their partners this would not be possible.

“And I think it just speaks to the power of what happens when we work together,” said Stratton. “As I said in my remarks, that African proverb, if you want to go fast you go alone, but if you want to go far you go together. Cairo is an example of how far we can go together.”

Stratton did not give an exact date of when it would open, but she says it will be within the next few weeks.

Organizers working to open the store said in September it will be located in the old Subway building the main strip.

Some residents said access to fresh produce, meat and basic necessities has been a challenge. Many would have to travel to Kentucky or into Missouri to get their groceries.

