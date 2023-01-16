Heartland Votes

City of Cairo getting first grocery store in 7 years

City of Cairo getting first grocery store in 7 years.
City of Cairo getting first grocery store in 7 years.(Colin Baillie)
By Colin Baillie
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 3:23 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAIRO, Ill. (KFVS) - Illinois Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton made an impactful announcement for Cairo residents on Monday, January 16.

After speaking at the 41st annual MLK Scholarship Breakfast in Carbondale, Lt. Gov. Stratton said a grocery store will be opening in Cairo.

This will be the first time a grocery store has opened in town in seven years.

The store will be a co-op style, which means residents will hold ownership.

Stratton says without the support of the community and their partners this would not be possible.

“And I think it just speaks to the power of what happens when we work together,” said Stratton. “As I said in my remarks, that African proverb, if you want to go fast you go alone, but if you want to go far you go together. Cairo is an example of how far we can go together.”

Stratton did not give an exact date of when it would open, but she says it will be within the next few weeks.

Organizers working to open the store said in September it will be located in the old Subway building the main strip.

Some residents said access to fresh produce, meat and basic necessities has been a challenge. Many would have to travel to Kentucky or into Missouri to get their groceries.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Samuel Clark, 24, is charged with possession of methamphetamine after a traffic stop.
Man charged with possession of meth after traffic stop
The suspect believed to be responsible for reporting a false threat to the Perryville High...
Suspect arrested for swatting incident at Perryville High School
A farmer died after he got stuck in a grain bin like this one Thursday afternoon in Indiana,...
Farmer dies after getting trapped in grain bin, officials say
Mayfield woman charged with burglary. (Source:Jasmine Dell/KFVS)
Mayfield woman arrested for entering a local residence
Amber Townsend. Courtesy: Douglas County Sheriff's Office
Douglas County, Mo. authorities searching for missing Ava teen; endangered person advisory issued

Latest News

The U.S. 51 U.S. Ohio River “Cairo” Bridge is open for traffic following a semi crash on Monday...
U.S. 51 Ohio River “Cairo” Bridge reopens after semi crash
Hundreds gathered in Carbondale for the 41st annual MLK 41st Scholarship Breakfast.
Hundreds gathered in Carbondale for the 41st annual MLK 41st Scholarship Breakfast
Two high school teenagers are facing intimidating a participant in the legal process charges in...
2 students accused of harassing, threatening witness
A crashed semi hauling trash bags is no longer blocking a portion of I-69 in Marshall County.
I-69 northbound reopened after semi hauling trash bags crashed in Marshall County