Heartland Votes

Grammy winner David Phelps to play in Hopkinsville

David Phelps will be performing at the Hillcrest Baptist Church in Hopkinsville, Ky. on April 30
David Phelps will be performing at the Hillcrest Baptist Church in Hopkinsville, Ky. on April 30(Deana Surles)
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. (KFVS) - Grammy Award-winning recording artist, David Phelps, will be featured in Hopkinsville, Ky. this weekend.

Taking place on Sunday, April 30, Phelps will be performing at the Hillcrest Baptist Church. The concert event begins at 6:00 p.m., which will also feature comedian Mickey Bell.

Phelps is best known for his work in the Gaither Vocal Band, and continues to perform Christian music at numerous venues, including the White House. This event is part of the 2023 After The Downbeat Tour, featuring Phelps and his musical entourage.

Doors open at 5:00 p.m. Tickets can still be purchased online, starting at $25. The Platinum Front Row Seating is sold out. Information about the event can be obtained by calling 270-886-6017 or by visiting David Phelps’s website.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

18-year-old Kaleb M. Ramsey, from Morehouse, and 20-year-old Tanner Watkins, from Sikeston,...
2 men in custody in connection with deadly Sikeston shooting
After graduation, Evelyn plans to attend the University of Missouri at Columbia to study...
Notre Dame H.S. student, class valedictorian earns perfect score on ACT
Crews searched near a levee in East Cape Girardeau, Ill. in connection with a Sikeston, Mo. case.
Crews searching at levee near East Cape Girardeau, Ill. in connection with missing woman case out of Sikeston
Should some Heartland historical areas be added to the list of National Parks and Monuments?
Several historic sites in southern Illinois may be added to list of National Parks, Monuments
Raindrops in puddles on a street.
First Alert: Heavy, widespread showers with thunderstorms, small hail possible

Latest News

Two men were arrested in connection with an illegal firearms investigation in Carbondale, Ill.
2 Carbondale men arrested in connection with illegal firearms investigation
Crews searched near a levee in East Cape Girardeau, Ill. in connection with a Sikeston, Mo. case.
Crews searching at levee near East Cape Girardeau, Ill. in connection with missing woman case out of Sikeston
Four scholarships totaling $11,000 were awarded to students in Missouri pursuing broadcasting...
$11K awarded to Mo. students pursuing broadcasting careers
The Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri in Cape Girardeau is expected to receive...
Cape Girardeau organization to receive more than $1M through grant to prepare young workers