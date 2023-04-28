Grammy winner David Phelps to play in Hopkinsville

HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. (KFVS) - Grammy Award-winning recording artist, David Phelps, will be featured in Hopkinsville, Ky. this weekend.

Taking place on Sunday, April 30, Phelps will be performing at the Hillcrest Baptist Church. The concert event begins at 6:00 p.m., which will also feature comedian Mickey Bell.

Phelps is best known for his work in the Gaither Vocal Band, and continues to perform Christian music at numerous venues, including the White House. This event is part of the 2023 After The Downbeat Tour, featuring Phelps and his musical entourage.

Doors open at 5:00 p.m. Tickets can still be purchased online, starting at $25. The Platinum Front Row Seating is sold out. Information about the event can be obtained by calling 270-886-6017 or by visiting David Phelps’s website.

