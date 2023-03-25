Water over the road 3/24

(KFVS) - Heavy rain Friday, March 24 led to flash flooding and water over the road in several areas in the Heartland.

Missouri

Perry County

According to the Perry County Sheriff’s Department, Highway B has several areas with water over the road.

Kentucky

Fulton County

KY 94 has Water Over Road signs posted at the 23-26mm in Willingham Bottom between KY 1907 and KY 1125

KY 1907 has Water Over Road signs posted between KY 94 and KY 781

KY 1128 has Water Over Road signs posted between Mattox Road and and KY 1127 - Signs Posted

Graves County

KY 1283 is ClOSED at the KY 58 intersection - Signs Posted

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.