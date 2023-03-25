Water over the road 3/24
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 7:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(KFVS) - Heavy rain Friday, March 24 led to flash flooding and water over the road in several areas in the Heartland.
Missouri
Perry County
According to the Perry County Sheriff’s Department, Highway B has several areas with water over the road.
Kentucky
Fulton County
KY 94 has Water Over Road signs posted at the 23-26mm in Willingham Bottom between KY 1907 and KY 1125
KY 1907 has Water Over Road signs posted between KY 94 and KY 781
KY 1128 has Water Over Road signs posted between Mattox Road and and KY 1127 - Signs Posted
Graves County
KY 1283 is ClOSED at the KY 58 intersection - Signs Posted
Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.