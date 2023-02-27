Heartland Votes

Tenth annual outdoor sculpture exhibition in Cape Girardeau to be held in April

The Public Art Committee of the City of Cape Girardeau will launch the exhibit on April 13.(Arts Council of Southeast Missouri)
By Olivia Tock
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 3:49 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Public Art Committee of the City of Cape Girardeau will launch the exhibit on April 13.

The art show consists of six pieces that will be located along the Broadway Corridor in Cape Girardeau until April 2024.

The six artists selected include Nathan Pierce and Chris Wubbena from Cape Girardeau, Mo., Matt Moyer from Colombia, Mo., Mike Baur from West Chicago, Ill., Tim Jorgensen from Chicago, Ill. and Andrew Arvanetes from Carol Stream, Ill.

According to a release from the Arts Council of Southeast Missouri, Tom Stancliffe, a sculptor who lives in and maintains a large studio near New Hartford, Iowa, juried the 2023 Cape Girardeau Outdoor Sculpture Exhibit with input from the Public Art Committee. The committee consists of representatives from the Arts Council of Southeast Missouri, Old Town Cape Inc., City of Cape Girardeau and Area Head of Sculpture at Southeast Missouri State University Chris Wubbena.

The committee hopes the exhibition will increase the number of arts-related activities within the region and provide an additional revitalization strategy for downtown businesses.

The Director of the Arts Council of Southeast Missouri Kelly Downes said this is a wonderful exhibition and is unique to the southeast Missouri region.

“We are delighted to see how well-received the sculptures have been in our community,” Downes said. “This kind of investment in public art is evidence of the powerful relationship between the arts and business sectors, and we hope this exhibition continues to expand in scope and reach.”

The sculptures will be unveiled at a special public reception and kick-off event at 5:30 p.m. on April 13 at the Vasterling Suites Courtyard, according to the release.

The City of Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department, The Arts Council of Southeast Missouri and Old Town Cape Inc. provided the funding for the exhibit.

