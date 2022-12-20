Heartland Votes

2 dead, 3 injured after 2-vehicle crash on I-57 northbound in Jefferson Co., Ill.

Two people are dead and three others were injured after two-vehicle crash on Interstate 57...
Two people are dead and three others were injured after two-vehicle crash on Interstate 57 northbound.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 8:39 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Two people are dead and three others were injured after two-vehicle crash on Interstate 57 northbound.

It happened around 1:18 a.m. on Monday, December 20.

According to an Illinois State Police crash report, an unknown truck-tractor/semi-trailer and a 2016 white Nissan SUV were going northbound on I-57 near milepost 102.5 in a construction area when the SUV “made contact” with the semi as the lanes merged from two to one.

Troopers say the SUV left the road and overturned several times.

They said two passengers, a 67-year-old man and a 61-year-old woman from Shreveport, Louisiana, were ejected from the SUV and later pronounced dead at the scene by the Jefferson County coroner.

The remaining occupants of the SUV: a 40-year-old man who was driving, a 41-year-old woman and a juvenile male were taken to an area hospital with injuries. They were all from Shreveport, Louisiana also.

According to ISP, the semi left the scene.

The crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

We are issuing a First Alert Action Day for Thursday and Friday due to the threat of extremely...
FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY Thurs.-Fri. due to threat of very cold wind chills, accumulating snow
Moving trucks parked outside of the Scott County Sheriff's Office on Monday, December 19.
Scott County Sheriff’s Office to face injunction that would force them to move from office space
Investigators believe a deadly fire in Parma was caused by a heater.
Deadly fire in Parma, Mo. believed to be caused by heater
Raymond Roberts Sr. won the $25,000 a year for life prize six times after matching the first...
Man wins $25K for life lottery prize … six times
18-year-old Zy’Quan Williams, of Charleston, was arrested after a traffic stop by Cape...
Man charged in connection with deadly Pemiscot Co. shooting makes preliminary hearing

Latest News

AAA is reminding drivers to make sure their vehicles are ready before winter weather kits.
Pack your vehicle emergency kit before winter blast
KY 303/Cuba Road is blocked Tuesday morning, December 20 due to a fire on Mayfield’s southside.
KY 303/Cuba Rd. blocked due to fire on Mayfield’s southside
The Greenwood Creek Nation Water Company in Mulkeytown, Illinois is expected to receive $32,815...
Southern Ill. water company receives federal support for infrastructure repairs
Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects