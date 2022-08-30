Suspect wanted in connection with Cape Girardeau business burglaries

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Police are looking for a man in connection with two downtown business burglaries.

They say two downtown businesses, Katy O’Ferrell’s restaurant and Threads & Trends clothing store, were burglarized overnight Saturday, August 27.

According to Cape Girardeau police, the suspect is a white male with a thin build an several tattoos on his arms. Some of the more unique tattoos include a cross near his right ear and a spider web on his left elbow.

They say he is about 6-feet to 6-feet, 3-inches tall and under 40 years old.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to call the Cape Girardeau Police Department at 573-335-6621.

