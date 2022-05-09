Du Quoin State Fair announces 2022 Grandstand Line Up
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 7:13 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
DU QUOIN, Ill. (KFVS) - Du Quoin State Fair organizers have announced the 2022 Grandstand Line Up.
The big news was released on the fair’s Facebook page at 7 a.m. on Monday, May 9.
The following is the list of entertainment for this year’s fair in Du Quoin:
- Friday, Aug. 26 Harness racing
- Saturday, Aug. 27 Cole Swindell with Ashley Cooke and Dylan Marlowe
- Sunday, Aug. 28 I love the 90s: Rob Base, Montell Jordan, Tone Loc, Young MC
- Monday, Aug. 29 Randy Houser with TBD
- Tuesday, Aug. 30 Jordan Davis with TBD
- Wednesday, Aug. 31 Chase Rice with TBD
- Friday, Sept. 2 Jeff Foxworthy
- Saturday, Sept. 3 ARCA racing
- Sunday, Sept. 4 USAC racing
Tickets go on sale Thursday, May 19. Click for more information.
The Du Quoin State Fair runs from Friday, August 26 through Monday, September 5.
Admission to the fairgrounds is free.
The Twilight Parade will kick off the fair at 6 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 26.
Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.