Du Quoin State Fair announces 2022 Grandstand Line Up

DU QUOIN, Ill. (KFVS) - Du Quoin State Fair organizers have announced the 2022 Grandstand Line Up.

The big news was released on the fair’s Facebook page at 7 a.m. on Monday, May 9.

The following is the list of entertainment for this year’s fair in Du Quoin:

Friday, Aug. 26 Harness racing

Saturday, Aug. 27 Cole Swindell with Ashley Cooke and Dylan Marlowe

Sunday, Aug. 28 I love the 90s: Rob Base, Montell Jordan, Tone Loc, Young MC

Monday, Aug. 29 Randy Houser with TBD

Tuesday, Aug. 30 Jordan Davis with TBD

Wednesday, Aug. 31 Chase Rice with TBD

Friday, Sept. 2 Jeff Foxworthy

Saturday, Sept. 3 ARCA racing

Sunday, Sept. 4 USAC racing

Tickets go on sale Thursday, May 19. Click for more information.

The Du Quoin State Fair runs from Friday, August 26 through Monday, September 5.

Admission to the fairgrounds is free.

The Twilight Parade will kick off the fair at 6 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 26.

