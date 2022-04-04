Woman’s body found near city park

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KAIT) - Poplar Bluff police need help identifying a woman whose body was found Monday morning in a city park.

Lt. Josh Stewart told Region 8 News a mushroom hunter discovered the body in Ray Clinton Park just before 9:30 a.m. April 4.

Police said a mushroom hunter discovered the woman's body Monday morning at Ray Clinton Park. (Google Maps)

She is described as a middle-aged white woman with shoulder-length brown hair and brown or hazel eyes. The woman also had five stars tattooed on her right wrist.

The body has been sent to the Missouri State Highway Patrol Crime Laboratory in Farmington to determine a cause of death.

“We do not suspect foul play,” Lt. Stewart said.

Anyone with information on the woman’s identity should call the police department at 573-785-5776.

