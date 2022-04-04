Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Woman’s body found near city park

Poplar Bluff police need help identifying a woman whose body was found Monday morning in a city...
Poplar Bluff police need help identifying a woman whose body was found Monday morning in a city park.(Pexels, Pixabay)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 11:47 AM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KAIT) - Poplar Bluff police need help identifying a woman whose body was found Monday morning in a city park.

Lt. Josh Stewart told Region 8 News a mushroom hunter discovered the body in Ray Clinton Park just before 9:30 a.m. April 4.

Police said a mushroom hunter discovered the woman's body Monday morning at Ray Clinton Park.
Police said a mushroom hunter discovered the woman's body Monday morning at Ray Clinton Park.(Google Maps)

She is described as a middle-aged white woman with shoulder-length brown hair and brown or hazel eyes. The woman also had five stars tattooed on her right wrist.

The body has been sent to the Missouri State Highway Patrol Crime Laboratory in Farmington to determine a cause of death.

“We do not suspect foul play,” Lt. Stewart said.

Anyone with information on the woman’s identity should call the police department at 573-785-5776.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A member of the SEMO Bomb Squad, in protective gear, is using a long metal pole with a gripping...
Bomb squad responds to suspicious item at gas station convenience store
Missouri has some of the lowest standards for coroners in the nation.
Want to be a Missouri coroner? You likely qualify and one family says that needs to change
The Missouri State Highway Patrol canceled an Endangered Person Advisory for a missing...
Endangered Person Advisory canceled for missing Mo. girl
Emergency crews rushed to the scene of a crash involving a pedestrian Saturday night, April 2.
Pedestrian hit, killed in Stoddard County
According to the USGS, two small earthquakes were recorded 3 minutes apart with nearly the same...
2 small earthquakes recorded near Lake Wappappello

Latest News

Polls open at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. for Missouri’s General Municipal Election.
Missouri General Municipal Election today
The Missouri State Highway Patrol canceled an Endangered Person Advisory for a missing...
Endangered Person Advisory canceled for missing Mo. girl
Letter was dropped off at disaster relief center Monday morning.
Little girl leaves letter for Sevier County wildfire victims
Police lights.
Carbondale Police seeking suspect over shots fired at house
Affordable Health Care Bill
Bill Making Healthcare Affordable