Spring weather brings out the bugs

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - It’s that time of year again where you might see bugs start to make way into your home.

Whether it be wasps, ants, termites and more, you want to be ready for them before they even make entry in your living space.

Bug Zero’s Chris Horrell said their crews have ramped up efforts recently as the weather has got warmer to help protect your home from any unwanted pests.

“We always get a lot of new activity this time of year so we’re doing a lot of outside prevention for ants for all our new clients and existing,” Horrell said. “We’re focusing on their perimeter, targeting those pests before they get in, ants and wasps specifically.”

Horrell said this is the time when you need to prepare for pests as they are coming out in full force soon as the weather gets warmer.

“Obviously, the key part in prevention is getting it done before you have a problem,” Horrell said. “Ants specifically, they always show up at the worst time. If you wait ‘til a Friday and notice them in the kitchen, a lot of times they can make it worse. Some of the over the counter products, especially on ants can flush them and make a problem worse than it was before. So you always want to target the ants where they’re at. Typically they’re trailing from the outside in.”

Horrell said they even have the ability to receive picture texts of bugs from customers having a hard time identifying what the bug is.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.