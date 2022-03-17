Mayfield restaurant expected to rebuild, reopen in near future

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - One Mayfield business impacted by the December tornado says they will not be leaving their original location.

Their plan is to build back, better than before.

Wilma’s Kountry Kitchen has been in the current owners’ hands for nearly 30 years.

“We are definitely staying,” said Whiteney Mills, manager at Wilma’s Kountry Kitchen.

Mills said the restaurant will be back in the near future.

“I said in the beginning, I said, instead of building back bigger and better, we are found to pick up where we left off. So that’s hopefully what we’re going to do,” said Mills.

Mills said Wilma’s is hoping to reopen sometime in May.

“Even if it’s the last day of May, it sounds better than the trying to get into the summer,” said Mills.

As many buildings around Wilma’s were hit by the tornado, the rear of the restaurant is where their damage is.

“It did not touch the restaurant as far as the dining room. Looks like we just left it, so the kitchen is being repaired, the back half of the restaurant is obviously gone,” said Mills.

Contractors are expected to begin repairing the back half of the restaurant beginning next week.

And Mills said they’re blessed to still have Wilma’s standing.

“I mean, people lost their homes, and their businesses. People lost loved ones. I mean, it was just a tragedy that hopefully we’ll never have to see again and the only thing to do now is move forward,” said Mills.

As he said, they’re ready to get back to work.

“We serve a lot of workers here and we have a lot of business with them. So we miss them and we miss our customers and we’re just ready to get back to a little bit of normalcy,” said Mills.

