Local Kentucky restaurant closes it’s business to feed those in need

WATER VALLEY, KY. (KFVS) -One Heartland restaurant closed it’s doors for business and is firing up their grill and BBQ pit to cook for anyone whose been affected by the tornados in western Kentucky.

Since Saturday morning at 4 a.m., folks at Southern Reds BBQ have been cooking meals for anyone affected by the storms.

That’s nearly six hours after the storm hit western Kentucky.

“If somebody needs it, we’ll go there no matter where they’re at,” said Co-Owner of Southern Reds BBQ, Micah Seavers.

And that stands true on Thursday, they took meals as far away as Dawson Springs, a nearly two hour drive from Water Valley, Ky.

“People got to be fed no matter what. You know to keep working you’ve got to be full and since then, we have a coordinated effort with our local community, volunteers, people donating bring more product and food for us to cook. And we have sent out 10 of thousands of meals,” said Seavers.

Seavers says as of today, they have served more than 50,000 meals.

“We’re trying our best to take things to all the cities everywhere not just one in particular. Especially these smaller towns where they may not be getting as much relief effort as far as big trucks coming through or anything like that,” said Seavers.

One of their pit bosses Keith Marthel has been directly affected by the tornados.

“I happen to have a lot of family in Mayfield, that got hurt. So I’m kind of like, this is kind of like me helping the community that on my dads side here, and it’s just a tragedy, so I’m just trying to keep moving and trying to keep a positive attitude,” said Marthel.

As meat is smoking in the pit, the end goal is to continue making sure everyone is full.

“It’s a joy to know that I’m helping somebody you know what I mean. I just kind of hate that when I go into town, I feel kind of bad for the people. I’m just trying to do whatever I can to help people,” said Marthel.

“It makes me feel better about myself. And that everybody can help, instead of just only grownups can help,” said Volunteer Camryn Seavers.

Donations have been coming in to Southern Red’s from all over the country. They are continuing to accept those and volunteers.

Seavers tells me he was had donations from all across the country.

“Louisiana, Florida, North Carolina, Alabama, up north from Wisconsin area, Michigan, we’ve had stuff shipped in from Alaska and everywhere else,” Seavers said.

If you are looking to volunteer, you can show up to Southern Reds BBQ. They are also looking for food, supplies and monetary donations.

Seavers just wanted to thank his team and all the volunteers who have stepped up.

He tells me they are going to continue to be here for everyone who needs a meal.

“We are here, we are here to stay, the community has supported us, so we are going to support the community and make sure people are fed,” said Seavers.

Seavers also says they are doing more than serving food to help out those in the community.

“We’re currently in the process of renting a house for a year, and we are going to put up a family in it,” said Seavers. We’ve got a gentleman already picked out and everything. Lost everything 100%, he’s got 2 daughters.”

