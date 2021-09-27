Heartland Votes
Advertisement

WWE ‘Royal Rumble’ coming to St. Louis in 2022

WWE announced the 'Royal Rumble' will take place at The Dome at America's Center in St. Louis...
WWE announced the 'Royal Rumble' will take place at The Dome at America's Center in St. Louis on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022.(Source: WWE/Allied Global Marketing-St. Louis)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 9:21 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KFVS) - A WWE main event is coming to St. Louis in 2022.

WWE announced on Monday, September 27, that the ‘Royal Rumble’ will take place at The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022.

The event features two 30-men and 30-women matches, with the winners of both receiving a Championship match opportunity at WrestleMania in Dallas.

Tickets for the event will go on sale Friday, October 15 at 10 a.m. CT through Ticketmaster. Those interested in a presale option can register by clicking here.

The Dome at America’s Center is reportedly the largest venue to host ‘Royal Rumble’ in its 30-plus year history.

St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones said she is thrilled the city will be hosting the wrestling event.

“St. Louis has the best sports scene in the country, and Royal Rumble will enhance it even more,” said Mayor Jones. “This event is an incredible opportunity for our city, bringing WWE fans from across the nation to St. Louis and helping keep our downtown vibrant during the winter season.”

‘Royal Rumble’ will stream live at 7 p.m. CT exclusively on Peacock in the U.S. and on the WWE Network.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Plans to rebuild The Landing in Van Buren are now in the works, after a fire destroyed the...
The Landing announces plans to rebuild
From left: Delijah James and Isaiah Triplett were charged with murder in the death of a Cape...
2 arrested in deadly Cape Girardeau shooting
Deputy Joshua Moyers, 29, was shot twice during a traffic stop. Doctors did their best to save...
Deputy shot in north Florida traffic stop dies; manhunt ongoing
An Amtrak train that runs between Seattle and Chicago derailed Saturday afternoon in...
At least 3 dead in Amtrak train derailment in Montana
Mick Jagger posted a photo online of him by The Arch on Friday.
Mick Jagger poses by Arch, Rolling Stones to play in St. Louis Sunday

Latest News

Heartland road projects.
Heartland road projects 9/27
The Poplar Bluff Municipal Library District Board of Trustees will be holding a special meeting...
Poplar Bluff Library District Board of Trustees to discuss mask mandate at special meeting
Mo. Attorney General Eric Schmitt will be hosting a roundtable discussion at 11 a.m. on the...
Mo. AG to host opioid roundtable in Cape Girardeau
Normally kids look forward to receiving presents on their birthday, however a Heartland boy is...
Heartland boy gives away toys for his birthday