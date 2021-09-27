WWE ‘Royal Rumble’ coming to St. Louis in 2022

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KFVS) - A WWE main event is coming to St. Louis in 2022.

WWE announced on Monday, September 27, that the ‘Royal Rumble’ will take place at The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022.

The event features two 30-men and 30-women matches, with the winners of both receiving a Championship match opportunity at WrestleMania in Dallas.

Tickets for the event will go on sale Friday, October 15 at 10 a.m. CT through Ticketmaster. Those interested in a presale option can register by clicking here.

The Dome at America’s Center is reportedly the largest venue to host ‘Royal Rumble’ in its 30-plus year history.

St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones said she is thrilled the city will be hosting the wrestling event.

“St. Louis has the best sports scene in the country, and Royal Rumble will enhance it even more,” said Mayor Jones. “This event is an incredible opportunity for our city, bringing WWE fans from across the nation to St. Louis and helping keep our downtown vibrant during the winter season.”

‘Royal Rumble’ will stream live at 7 p.m. CT exclusively on Peacock in the U.S. and on the WWE Network.

