Heartland Votes
Advertisement

$100K awarded to Crittenden County Roads for storm damage

The $100K that was awarded to Crittenden County Fiscal Court will help repair Allen Lane, Amos...
The $100K that was awarded to Crittenden County Fiscal Court will help repair Allen Lane, Amos Road, Crayne Cemetery Road, Frances Road, Jackson School Road, Lark Loop, Loyd Road, Mexico Road and Mill Road in Crittenden County.(Pexels)
By Miya Andrews
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 3:17 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announces on Monday, August 30, that Crittenden County Fiscal Court will be awarded $100K to help repair ten roads damaged from July storm.

The $100K will cover repairs to Allen Lane, Amos Road, Crayne Cemetery Road, Frances Road, Jackson School Road, Lark Loop, Loyd Road, Mexico Road and Mill Road in Crittenden County.

“The Transportation Cabinet is pleased to approve this request for funding to repair and maintain safe connections in Crittenden County,” said Jim Gray, transportation secretary.

According to Perry Newcom, Crittenden County Judge-Executive, the rain gauges across the county overflowed during the July flood event and including one that was capable of measuring 10 inches of rain.

“The most significant flood damage was along Jackson School Road where the asphalt approaches to the Dry Creek Bridge washed away.  The floodwaters peeled the asphalt off Mexico Road near Sulphur Springs Baptist Church.  A cross drain washed away on Crayne Cemetery Road.  There were several county roads where the chip and seal driving surface and gravel base washed away-- making some of the roads impassable,” said Newcom.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet they said Perry Newcom is appreciative for the emergency funding award representing Crittenden County Fiscal Court

“As always, we appreciate Secretary Gray and the Cabinet for recognizing the critical need to repair this storm damage.  This emergency financial assistance will help get these county roads back to a more useable condition,” said Newcom.

KTC also say that the Crittenden County Fiscal Court is responsible for supervising the repairs.

The KYTC Department of Rural and Municipal Aid keeps a percentage of local road funds to assist counties and cities when emergency repairs are required.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The search is over for a 20-year-old woman reported missing in Williamson County on Saturday,...
Woman reported missing in Hurst found safe
Big Boy No. 4014 was delivered to Union Pacific in December 1941. The locomotive was retired in...
Steam locomotive rolls through the Heartland
This image taken from video shows Hurricane Ida from space.
Hurricane Ida lashes Louisiana, knocks out New Orleans power
Army worm invasion causing lawn and crop damage across Tri-State
Army worm invasion causing lawn and crop damage across Tri-State
Northbound traffic on I-57 near the West Frankfort exit was backed up at least one mile for 2.5...
3 injured, including baby, in one of two crashes on I-57 near West Frankfort exits

Latest News

The Dorena-Hickman Ferry halted service on at noon on Monday, August 30 due to a mechanical...
Dorena-Hickman Ferry closed due to mechanical issue
Northbound traffic on I-57 near the West Frankfort exit was backed up at least one mile for 2.5...
3 injured, including baby, in one of two crashes on I-57 near West Frankfort exits
Dyersburg Police responded to a stabbing that left one person dead and three other critically...
Police respond to deadly stabbing, shooting within 3 hours
Jerry W. Davis, 48 of Paducah, was arrested for breaking into a camper in Barlow, Ky.
Man arrested for breaking into camper, arguing with woman inside