$100K awarded to Crittenden County Roads for storm damage

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announces on Monday, August 30, that Crittenden County Fiscal Court will be awarded $100K to help repair ten roads damaged from July storm.

The $100K will cover repairs to Allen Lane, Amos Road, Crayne Cemetery Road, Frances Road, Jackson School Road, Lark Loop, Loyd Road, Mexico Road and Mill Road in Crittenden County.

“The Transportation Cabinet is pleased to approve this request for funding to repair and maintain safe connections in Crittenden County,” said Jim Gray, transportation secretary.

According to Perry Newcom, Crittenden County Judge-Executive, the rain gauges across the county overflowed during the July flood event and including one that was capable of measuring 10 inches of rain.

“The most significant flood damage was along Jackson School Road where the asphalt approaches to the Dry Creek Bridge washed away. The floodwaters peeled the asphalt off Mexico Road near Sulphur Springs Baptist Church. A cross drain washed away on Crayne Cemetery Road. There were several county roads where the chip and seal driving surface and gravel base washed away-- making some of the roads impassable,” said Newcom.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet they said Perry Newcom is appreciative for the emergency funding award representing Crittenden County Fiscal Court

“As always, we appreciate Secretary Gray and the Cabinet for recognizing the critical need to repair this storm damage. This emergency financial assistance will help get these county roads back to a more useable condition,” said Newcom.

KTC also say that the Crittenden County Fiscal Court is responsible for supervising the repairs.

The KYTC Department of Rural and Municipal Aid keeps a percentage of local road funds to assist counties and cities when emergency repairs are required.

