U.S. flag retirement box available in Jackson, Mo.

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - Worn, torn and damaged United States flags can be properly disposed of in Cape Girardeau County.
A flag retirement box has been placed in the main lobby of the Cape Girardeau County Administration Building in Jackson.
“This centrally-located drop-off provides convenience while respecting our national symbol,” said Cape Girardeau County Associate Commissioner Charlie Herbst. “The county is proud to help our citizens to respect our nation while disposing of old or worn out flags.”
Flags can be dropped off at the new location, but they should be folded respectfully first.
Heartland Boy Scout members will be responsible for properly disposing of the retired flags.
According to United States Flag Code, the proper way to dispose of worn flags is to burn them in a dignified way.
The drop-off box was made possible through a partnership with the National Association of Counties and the National Flag Foundation.
