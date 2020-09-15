Mo. secretary of state orders 25K masks from Cape Girardeau company

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A start-up company that produces personal protective equipment recently got its first big order of 25,000 masks from the Missouri Secretary of State.
Face coverings are rolling off the assembly line from the medical manufacturing company located in Cape Girardeau in preparation to be delivered throughout the state.
“Having our first order come from the State of Missouri feels great, and really validates our mission and we’re super excited to be working with the great state of Missouri.”
President of Patriot Medical Devices Tyler Needham, who started the company earlier in 2020, said his mission is to help keep products American-made.
“Our goal is to rebuild America’s medical device supply chain," he said.
He planned to do that by producing better quality products.
“A lot of our strategic rivals, such as China, were producing a lot of the medical supplies that were needed here in America and our team kind of took it upon theirselves [sic] to work to bring back a lot of that manufacturing back here and especially back to the Heartland," he said.
The old McKessan building located on Rust Avenue is the new home of Patriot Medical Devices. They are currently manufacturing thousands of face coverings a day, to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
“We currently have one machine, that produces about 40,000 masks a day," he said. "And we’re looking to ramp up to several machines within the next couple of months.”
Needham said with the State of Missouri partnership, this election you’ll see his masks at voting booths across the state.
“Our elections are critical and we all look forward to performing our say every four Novembers. And it’s really special to be a part of that and allow the polling places to stay open.”
He said soon the company will expand and manufacture more medical products.
“We’re looking at N95′s, we’re looking at whatever products they are currently manufacturing overseas that are just crucial to our national supply chain.”
Patriot Medical Devices is currently supplying face coverings to area business across the Heartland.
