Cape Girardeau company to supply 25K face masks to Mo. election authorities for Nov. 3

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - About 25,000 face masks will be delivered to election authorities for the November 3 general election.
In a joint release, Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft announced Patriot Medical Devices, located in Cape Girardeau, will supply the 3-ply, disposable face masks. The masks were made in Missouri.
“Voting in person will be safe in November,” Ashcroft said. “Using creativity and the buying power of state government, my office is continuing to deliver on our promise to provide protective equipment for polling places in November. Missouri has already held three elections during the COVID-19 pandemic, and our local election authorities know what works to keep polling places safe.”
“We are proud to provide our masks to our home state and to be a part of ensuring safe elections here in Missouri,” said Tyler Needham, Patriot’s president.
In May, Ashcroft’s office distributed $4.5 million in federal CARES funding and a required state match to local election authorities to prepare for the 2020 elections.
