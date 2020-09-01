Fire marshal investigating church fire in Franklin Co., Ill.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois State Fire Marshal’s Office was called in to investigate a church fire.
At around 3:04 a.m. on Monday, August 31, West City firefighters were dispatched to a fire at the intersection of Mine 24 Road and Petroff Road.
Crews determined it was south of the intersection and identified the building as Flatt’s Baptist Church
They said the fire was fully involved. West City Fire Chief Matt Warren said the church was a total loss.
The scene was cleared around 7:20 a.m.
Firefighters from West City, Benton and Coello worked to extinguish the fire. The Zeigler Fire Department assisted by covering the West City/Benton Fire Departments for additional calls for service.
The Illinois State Fire Marshal’s Office was called in to assist with the investigation.
