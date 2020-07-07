Cape City Council votes 5-1 to remove confederate monument

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A confederate monument in downtown Cape Girardeau will be removed, but it is not clear where it will go.
On Monday, the city council approved a resolution to remove the memorial from Ivers Square. The decision comes after dueling petitions both for and against the statues removal.
The city council meeting was full of emotion: clapping, snapping and even some raised voices from both sides.
People in the community spoke directly to the city council on why they should or should not remove the C.S.A Monument in Ivers Square.
Some people said it should be removed out of the public eye, while others says it’s history that needs to stay.
“That statue represents racism to the highest degree. So, that tells me all I need to know about you. As the mayor as the city council. It tells us everything we need you,” said George Smith
“Those whose ancestors fought in as confederate soldiers shouldn’t not have their families down played and belittled by singling out this monument for removal or relocation to do so would be to sideline the suffering experienced by these veterans the soldiers that were killed in action and their families,” said Erin Jones.
“This monument diminishes the sense of community that should be experienced in that Public Square,” said Geneva Allen-Patterson
“Leave the historical markers and monuments alone what are you trying to do, change history, erase history,” said Chuck Meyer.
At the meeting some recommended they move the monument to Lorimier Cemetery, but not every one liked that idea. Other ideas included moving the statue to a museum.
