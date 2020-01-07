CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Federal prisoners could soon be housed in the Cape Girardeau Police Department Jail.
During a city council meeting on Jan. 6, the Cape Girardeau City Council passed the agreement that the jail house up to 10 federal prisoners. The jail can hold up to 20 prisoners but usually only sees 4 overnights. The city would be paid 250 – to 383 thousand dollars for the use of the jail.
The city will need to pass the agreement for a second time before the federal prisoners could be housed.
The jail is located inside the police station on Maria Louise Drive.
