Holiday Sleepover! Humane Society allowing people to check out a pet

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Humane Society of Southeast Missouri is looking to give some of its homeless animals a break from shelter life.
People have an opportunity to take home a dog for a night or for a week for a sleepover.
Humane Society of Southeast Missouri Development Director Jennifer Sokolowski said it’s an opportunity for people and the dogs to have a trial period with with each other before adoption.
"Once they get out of the shelter, they liven up, their personalities are more what they're going to be like at home," Sokolowski said. "So the owners can really get a feel for it."
Sokolowski also said it's good for the pets to get some time out of the shelter as well.
"It's great for the pets because they are in a very stressful environment and it's good for their mental health," Sokolowski said. "It also gives them a chance for people to know if it's a good fit for them in their home or not."
From December 23 through January 2, people can check out a pet for an overnight sleepover. It can be for one night or the entire time.
The Humane Society will be closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
Those interested in checking out a pet can contact the shelter at 573-334-5837.
