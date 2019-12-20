Where to find Christmas lights in the Heartland

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Looking at Christmas lights is always fun, but figuring out where the best ones are can be hard.
In Cape Girardeau there are a couple homes that you shouldn’t miss.
From the inside and to the outside, TJ Smith turns his home on Capaha Trail into a Christmas wonderland.
“We started about 16 years ago, I guess, and it started out really small like anything,” said Smith.
He said Christmas starts early in his house.
“Normally we start decorating in October, you know everybody else is thinking Halloween, well we are already Christmas putting lights up and trees,” said Smith.
He said he does it every year because of you.
“To see their reaction, to see how excited they are, it just makes my night,” said Smith.
Smith isn’t the only one who does it for the smiles. Across town, Stephanie Pledger is the first house you see on Fairlane drive, known as Candlestick Lane this time of year.
“It’s just one of those things that you know I’ve always wanted to give back to the community in some simple way,” said Pledger.
She said Candlestick Lane got its start because of a knock on her door.
“A man by the name Mr. Wilson came knocking on our door and wanted to know if we would be willing to put a candle stick in our yard,” said Pledger.
David Wilson said it’s in memory of his father.
“About five years ago, he passed away and we decided to do it in his honor,” he said.
Pledger said she is already preparing for next year.
“I get my paper and pen out and start drawing little sketches and you know, I plot and plan.”
You can find more Christmas lights in West Frankfort, Illinois. Candy Cane Lane starts at West Frankfort High school from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. every night.
If you have Christmas lights to show, let us know where!
