Man shot at apartment complex in Cape Girardeau, Mo.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A large number of emergency officials were seen at The District apartment complex in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.
First responders were called out right around 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 11.
According to Sgt. Joey Hann one person was found with gunshot wounds to the upper torso.
The male victim was taken to an area hospital with life threatening injuries.
This was at 652 South Spring on the upper floor of the apartments.
Police are searching for possible suspect.
The scene has been roped off as police investigate.
A KFVS crew on the scene said police, fire and emergency crews are at the scene.
