Business closings, event cancellations due to wintry weather

(KFVS) - Wintry weather across the Heartland is causing businesses to close and events to be canceled.
Some schools in the area have called for early dismissal or cancellation as well.
The Daisy Morris Nutrition Center will be closed in Campbell, Missouri, according to Administrator Bonnie Corder.
The open house at Notre Dame Regional High School in Cape Girardeau has been rescheduled to Monday, Nov. 18 at 6:30 p.m.
The Avenue of Flags in Cape Girardeau will not be on display on Nov. 11 due to weather.
The Joint Veterans Council canceled the Veterans Day program that was scheduled at Freedom Corner in Capaha Park.
The Jackson Veterans Day parade was canceled due to severe weather.
Yankee Girls Treasures at 1305 Gloria Drive in Jackson will be closing at 2 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 11 and reopening at 10 a.m. on Tuesday.
The Veterans Day parade scheduled for 11 a.m. on Nov. 11 in Anna, Ill. was canceled due to the anticipated weather.
