Walmart Grants $1000 to Friends of Carbondale Dog Parks

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Friends of Carbondale Dog Parks has received a Community Grant in the amount of $1000 from the Walmart Foundation.
Kim Busby, manager of the Walmart Store in Murphysboro, will present the check to the FCDP board on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019.
The presentation will be at 12 p.m., at the future site of Carbondale’s first public dog park, at Parrish Park, 2500 West Sunset Drive, Carbondale, IL 62901.
Friends of Carbondale Dog Parks is a local non-profit 501(c)3 organization seeking to build Carbondale’s first public dog park.
More information can be found at cdaledogparks.org and on Facebook.
The Carbondale Park District strives to provide recreational opportunities for the entire community.
More information can be found at cpkd.org.
