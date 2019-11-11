FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY today for wintry traffic concerns

(KFVS) - A First Alert Action Day has been issued for today, Monday, Nov. 11 for winter weather that will move through the Heartland.
Chief Meteorologist Grant Dade said this will last through tonight for the threat of wintry travel impacts later today across the Heartland.
A strong cold front will enter the Heartland today. Ahead of this front light rain will begin to develop.
As the front moves through, much colder air will move in and rain will likely change to snow.
As for the timing, rain will likely mix with or chance to snow before noon from Mt. Vernon southwest to Greenville.
Rain will likely change over to snow from Marion, Illinois to Cape Girardeau and to Poplar Bluff, Missouri during the early afternoon hours.
Across western Kentucky, the rain will likely change over to snow during the early afternoon hours.
Total accumulations will be tricky as ground temperatures are fairly warm.
However, it does appear likely that much of the area could see up to an inch or two with locally heavier amounts.
Roads will likely be wet but a few hours after the front moves through slick spots will develop, especially after sunset.
Stay with First Alert Weather for the latest.
Monday’s Forecast
Cloudy skies will start off in the early morning hours, but temperatures will be dropping through the day as a cold front gets close to the Heartland.
Lisa Michaels said rain chances will pick up during the mid-morning. Heading toward noon, cold air will change rain over to sleet and snow in our northern counties.
Snow will continue to move further south as we head into the afternoon and early evening hours.
The ground temperatures will be warm which can cause snow to melt as it initially falls to the ground.
However, as temperatures will be dropping into the evening and if heavier snow bands form, it is likely that our first snow fall accumulation will occur today.
Snow will accumulate on elevated and grassy surfaces first. Snow amounts could range from half an inch to three inches with isolated areas seeing more. Most areas should be in the range of one to two inches.
Gusty winds as high as 35mph will cause unpleasant wind chill values in the 20s and reduced visibility when precipitation begins to fall.
As temperatures will drop below freezing in the afternoon, slick spots on bridges and roads will start to form.
Skies will clear tonight, but gusty winds will keep wind chill values in the single digits by early Tuesday morning.
We are looking to stay cool for the first half of this week.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.