3 wanted for Dollar General Store burglary

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Carbondale Police are trying to track down three suspects wanted in connection with a business burglary Wednesday night, July 30.
At approximately 10:11 p.m., Carbondale officers responded to a burglar alarm at the Dollar General Store located at 2160 W. Ramada Ln.
During their investigation, officers said they learned three suspects forced their way into the store and stole property.
Police describe one suspect as a white male wearing a black hoodie, black pants, black shoes with white trim, and a light colored bandanna over his face.
The second suspect is believed male who was wearing a grey hoodie, blue jeans and white tennis shoes.
Police describe the third suspect as a white male wearing a black head and face cover, grey Bulls jacket, blue jeans, red shoes and carrying a multicolored backpack.
Anyone with information about burglary is asked to contact the Carbondale Police Department at 618-457-3200 or Crime Stoppers at 618-549-COPS (2677).
Carbondale Police said the investigation remains active.
