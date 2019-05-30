Non-profit to build three ‘shotgun’ style homes in Paducah

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Midtown Alliance of Neighbors (MAN), a non-profit organization in Paducah, Kentucky, is accepting applications for its 2019 Homebuyer Program.
The applications are for three shotgun style homes to be built in the 1400 block of Harrison St. across from the playground at the Pat and Jim Brockenborough Rotary Health Park.
Each home will be approximately 1,200 square feet with three bedrooms and two bathrooms.
Construction is expected to begin Fall 2019 and completed by Summer 2020.
The homes are intended for low-to-moderate income families.
According to MAN, to make the homes affordable, the organization subsidizes the construction and/or loan costs from several sources.
To apply for one of homes or more information about the program click here.
