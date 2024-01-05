Heartland Eclipse 2024
Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Full Throttle Thursday
Back to School HQ

Man facing murder charge in connection with shooting at western Tenn. bar

Quardarious R. Davis, 22, of Union City, was arrested on charges of first-degree murder,...
Quardarious R. Davis, 22, of Union City, was arrested on charges of first-degree murder, multiple counts of reckless endangerment (serious injury or use of a deadly weapon) and unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon.(Martin Police Department)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 12:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARTIN, Tenn. (KFVS) - A man was arrested in connection with a deadly shooting at a western Tennessee bar.

Quardarious R. Davis, 22, of Union City, was arrested on charges of first-degree murder, multiple counts of reckless endangerment (serious injury or use of a deadly weapon) and unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon.

According to a release from Martin police, one person died in a shooting at Cadillac’s Bar on December 31.

Davis was arrested and is being held in the Dyer County Jail awaiting transfer to Weakley County.

The investigation is ongoing and more arrests are possible.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Martin Police Department at 731-587-5355 or crime stoppers.

Copyright 2024 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Illinois High School Association issued a statement on the incident at a high school...
IHSA releases statement on incident at Eldorado Holiday Tournament
The Eldorado School Board voted to fire its entire basketball coaching staff on Tuesday night.
Heartland school board fires entire basketball coaching staff after incident at tournament
Police respond to Perry High School in Perry, Iowa., Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024. Police say there...
Police say 17-year-old killed a sixth grader and wounded five in Iowa school shooting
22-year-old Cadayreis Myquon Futrell, aka Major, is wanted by the U.S. Marshals Service and...
Man wanted for murder believed to be in western Tenn.
Matthew Guerra, 22, and Savanah Nicole Soto, 18, were fatally shot in the head before their...
Father and son arrested in killings of pregnant woman, boyfriend just before Christmas

Latest News

A federal grand jury indicted a Paducah woman on charges of wire fraud and identity theft.
Paducah woman accused of taking more than $400K from employer
Two people were injured in a two-vehicle crash on Route 146 Friday morning, January 5.
2 injured in 2-vehicle crash on Rte. 146 near Anna, Ill.
No one was injured in a house fire Friday morning in Cape Girardeau, Mo.
No one injured in early morning Cape Girardeau fire
City leaders say the the renovated play space is larger with accessible and inclusive...
Paducah playground reopens after equipment upgraded