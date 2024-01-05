Man facing murder charge in connection with shooting at western Tenn. bar

MARTIN, Tenn. (KFVS) - A man was arrested in connection with a deadly shooting at a western Tennessee bar.

Quardarious R. Davis, 22, of Union City, was arrested on charges of first-degree murder, multiple counts of reckless endangerment (serious injury or use of a deadly weapon) and unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon.

According to a release from Martin police, one person died in a shooting at Cadillac’s Bar on December 31.

Davis was arrested and is being held in the Dyer County Jail awaiting transfer to Weakley County.

The investigation is ongoing and more arrests are possible.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Martin Police Department at 731-587-5355 or crime stoppers.

