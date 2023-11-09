Taylor Kelce available for adoption at Southeast Mo. Pets

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Taylor Kelce is available for adoption at Southeast Missouri Pets.

If you’re a Swiftie, you’ll have fun catching all of the Taylor Swift references in their Facebook post.

For more information on the 6-month-old chocolate lab mix, you can call the Cape Girardeau shelter at 573-334-5837.

You can also donate $13 to the shelter in honor of Taylor Kelce.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.