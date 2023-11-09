Taylor Kelce available for adoption at Southeast Mo. Pets
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 11:39 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Taylor Kelce is available for adoption at Southeast Missouri Pets.
If you’re a Swiftie, you’ll have fun catching all of the Taylor Swift references in their Facebook post.
For more information on the 6-month-old chocolate lab mix, you can call the Cape Girardeau shelter at 573-334-5837.
You can also donate $13 to the shelter in honor of Taylor Kelce.
