Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Full Throttle Thursday
Back to School HQ

Taylor Kelce available for adoption at Southeast Mo. Pets

Taylor Kelce is available for adoption at Southeast Missouri Pets.
Taylor Kelce is available for adoption at Southeast Missouri Pets.(Southeast Missouri Pets/Facebook)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 11:39 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Taylor Kelce is available for adoption at Southeast Missouri Pets.

If you’re a Swiftie, you’ll have fun catching all of the Taylor Swift references in their Facebook post.

For more information on the 6-month-old chocolate lab mix, you can call the Cape Girardeau shelter at 573-334-5837.

You can also donate $13 to the shelter in honor of Taylor Kelce.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers arrested Lindsey Limbaugh, 38, of Benton, on Tuesday afternoon.
Kelly School Dist. teacher arrested, charged with sexual conduct with a student
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
After the hearings, KFVS spoke with Prosecuting Attorney Donald Cobb about the specific charge...
Scott Co. prosecuting attorney, Kelly superintendent speak on charges against Kelly School Dist. employees
Austin Prather, 20, wanted in connection with the investigation, was arrested in Indiana. He...
Wanted Ky. man accused of killing 2 family members, injuring a 3rd, in custody

Latest News

Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects
Hosted by the foundation, you can go to the A.C. Brase Arena between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m....
Spaghetti Day raises money for Cape Girardeau Parks & Recreation Foundation
Braden J. Tabor, 18 of Christopher, was arrested in connection with a burglary investigation at...
Burglary investigation leads to arrest; other arrests possible
Crews responded to a house fire in Fredericktown, Mo.
Crews battled house fire in Fredericktown, Mo.
A man was arrested in connection with a Franklin County, Ill. burglary.
Man arrested in connection with Franklin Co. burglary