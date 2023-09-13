Heartland Votes
KSP to honor fallen Trooper Ponder

Trooper Cameron Ponder (Source: KSP)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 8:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HICKORY, Ky. (KFVS) - Kentucky State Police Post 1 is honoring the memory of fallen Trooper Joseph “Cameron” Ponder on the anniversary of his death.

They are holding a memorial service on Wednesday, September 13 at 9:54 a.m. at Post 1 in Hickory.

Members of KSP and the family of Trooper Ponder will be attending.

The public is also welcome to show their support.

Trooper Ponder, 31, was fatally shot on Sept. 13, 2015 during a traffic stop. He was only nine months into his career with Post 1.

Interstate 24 in Lyon County from the Caldwell County line to its intersection with Kentucky Route 293 is designated as the Trooper Joseph Cameron Ponder Memorial Highway.

