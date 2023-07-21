Cape Girardeau animal shelter at capacity, giving away some dogs free

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Southeast Missouri Pets says it’s at capacity and is giving away older dogs for free.

Friday, July 21 through Sunday, July 23 all dogs six months and older are free.

According to Southeast Missouri Pets, all dogs under six months old are $50.

You can visit the shelter at 180 Weston Street in Cape Girardeau, Mo.

To see photos of some of the available pets, check their website here.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.