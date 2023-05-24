Doors on Broadway Theatre removed, rehabilitation work to begin

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Work to revamp the old Broadway Theatre in Cape Girardeau will begin soon.

Doors on the building were removed on Wednesday, May 24, giving us a look at what’s left of the lobby of the theater following a fire.

Drone12 video from June 22 shows the old Broadway Theatre after a fire in April.

Earlier in May, city leaders approved a plan to rehabilitate the building and turn it into apartments and retail space.

According to the developers plan, the first phase of the project is expected to take 16 months to finish.

