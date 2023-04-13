Group to present rehab proposal for old Broadway Theater

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau City Council members will hear more about a plan to rehabilitate the old Broadway Theater.

A group, lead by Todt Roofing, will make their presentation during the council’s meeting on Monday, April 17.

The meeting starts at 5 p.m.

According to Old Town Cape, the three-phase plan calls for multiple retail and living spaces, along with an event venue.

The group believes there are many benefits to rehabilitating the old Broadway Theater, such as increasing property values in surrounding areas, returning money to the city in sales tax revenue and saving the city money in addressing safety concerns.

Currently, the city is looking at two bids to demolish the building.

The theater building was badly damaged in a fire in March 2021.

The Broadway Theatre was added to the National Register of Historic Places in June 2015. It was built between 1920-21.

