Illinois lawmakers pass legislation for free meals to students
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
ILLINOIS (WFIE) - Illinois lawmakers have passed legislation to create free, healthy breakfast and lunch for all K-12 students.
Officials say it will help with student development, mental health and academic achievement.
The legislation comes after a federal meals waiver during the COVID-19 pandemic expired in June 2022.
The measure now goes to Governor J.B. Pritzker’s desk, where he’s expected to sign it.
