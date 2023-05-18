Heartland Votes

Illinois lawmakers pass legislation for free meals to students

By 14 News Staff
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
ILLINOIS (WFIE) - Illinois lawmakers have passed legislation to create free, healthy breakfast and lunch for all K-12 students.

Officials say it will help with student development, mental health and academic achievement.

The legislation comes after a federal meals waiver during the COVID-19 pandemic expired in June 2022.

The measure now goes to Governor J.B. Pritzker’s desk, where he’s expected to sign it.

