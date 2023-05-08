Man accused of injuring 2 Miner, Mo. officers during booking at police department

MINER, Mo. (KFVS) - A man is accused of injuring two officers while trying to escape during the booking process at the Miner Police Department.

Bud Jacobson, of Sikeston, was charged with two counts of first-degree assault on a law enforcement officer, disarming a police officer, escape from confinement, resisting arrest and two counts of second-degree property damage.

According to police, they responded to a home in the 600 block of State Highway H on Saturday, May 6 for a man trespassing on the property.

Police arrived on scene and found the man, later identified as Jacobson. They learned he had an active warrant for his arrest. While taking him into custody, he began resisting officers.

After a short struggle, they say he was placed in handcuffs and taken to the Miner Police Department.

At the department, two officers began the process of booking Jacobson. While trying to fingerprint him, they say he ran towards a door leading to the office area of the police department and was able to partially get through the door, trying to escape the facility.

One of the officers was able to pull Jacobson back into the booking area, where police say Jacobson became combative and attacked one of the officers. They say Jacobson tried several times to disarm one of the officers by grabbing his stun gun.

At this time, the Sikeston Department of Public Safety and the Scott County Sheriff’s Office were asked to assist.

After about a 9-minute altercation, police say Miner officers were able to subdue Jacobson and placed him in handcuffs and leg restraints.

According to the police department, one of the Miner officers, who has been with the department for nearly two years, sustained minor injuries and did not require medical treatment.

The other officer, a rookie officer with fewer than 3 months of experience, sustained moderate-to-severe injuries and was taken to an area hospital by ambulance. According to the police department, that officer had a broken nose, a concussion and several lacerations to the face.

Jacobson was also taken to an area hospital by ambulance due to several lacerations to his face and head. He was treated and released later that evening. He is currently being held at the Miner Police Department on the initial misdemeanor warrant with a $250 bond and the felony warrant issued in connection with the altercation. He’s being held on no bond for that warrant.

