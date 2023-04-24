Heartland Votes

Crash closes northbound Hwy. 51 near CR 917 & McBride Hill in Perry County, Mo.

By Marsha Heller
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 8:06 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
PERRY COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A portion of northbound Missouri Highway 51 in Perry County is closed Monday morning, April 24 because of a crash.

The closure is between Perry County Road 917 and McBride Hill on Hwy. 51.

This is near McBride, Mo.

According to Perry County Sheriff Jason Klaus, injuries are being reported.

Sheriff Klaus said the closure will be extended.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area and find a way around the crash scene.

Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating.

