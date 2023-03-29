Heartland Votes

5 police officers, 1 child hurt in crash in Maryland Heights

By Meghan McKinzie
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 5:42 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Five police officers were hurt after a serious crash on I-70 in Maryland Heights Wednesday morning around 1:45 a.m.

Three officers with Lake Saint Louis PD and two from St. Charles County police working in the Auto Task Force were blocking two lanes of traffic when a dark Jeep hit them. They were transported to a hospital. The two Lake Saint Louis officers suffered serious injuries, the two officers from St. Charles County suffered minor injuries.

A Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper confirmed that a 2-year-old girl inside the car that hit the officers was also taken to a hospital.

The driver of the Jeep, a 31-year-old man, was arrested on suspicion of DWI.

