Sen. Durbin touts benefits of solar panels

Senator Dick Durbin talked about the benefits of solar panels.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 6:43 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
SOUTHERN Ill. (KFVS) - One solution for high electric bills - solar panels.

While speaking at a ribbon cutting for a new rehabilitation center in Herrin, Senator Dick Durbin touted the benefits of installing a solar panel on his own home.

Durbin said not only are the solar panels reducing his electric bill, but the Inflation Reduction Act also provides rebates to purchase energy-efficient appliances.

“So, the production of electricity in Springfield, Illinois is city, water, light and power and me,” he said. “Our solar panels are generating electricity and we’re getting credit for it. We expect a dramatic decline in our electric bill. If that sounds like something way off in the future it’s not, it’s something here today.”

Durbin also said another benefit of the solar panels is they were created and installed using union labor, so they aided in creating additional local jobs.

