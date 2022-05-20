Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Ill. man accused of assaulting man in Paducah, taking his clothes and prescription medications

Joseph D. Grissom, 43, of Downers Grove, Ill., was arrested on a charge of second-degree robbery.
Joseph D. Grissom, 43, of Downers Grove, Ill., was arrested on a charge of second-degree robbery.(Paducah Police Department)
By Amber Ruch
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - An Illinois man is accused of assaulting another man and taking his clothes and prescription medication in downtown Paducah.

Joseph D. Grissom, 43, of Downers Grove, Ill., was arrested on a charge of second-degree robbery.

According to police, they were called to the 500 block of Washington Street around 6:26 p.m. on Thursday, May 19 when a man reported another man rode up on a bicycle, assaulted him and took his clothes and medication.

Police identified the suspect as Grissom.

He was arrested and taken to the McCracken County Regional Jail.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Friday will be sunny and windy.
First Alert: Dry Friday, storms could return this weekend
The man can be seen in a video circulating on social media beating a squirrel with a golf club.
Malden police trying to ID man seen in video beating squirrel with golf club
Raymond Allen Stovall was wanted on charges of statutory sodomy first, child molestation first...
Sikeston man wanted for statutory sodomy, rape, child molestation in custody
A ZX gas station was damaged during storms Thursday evening, May 19 in Perry County, Mo.
No one injured after gas station damaged by straight line winds in Perry Co., Mo.
During a search of the vehicle, police found two loaded handguns, marijuana, scales, packaging...
2 from East St. Louis facing drug, gun charges after traffic stop in Scott City

Latest News

While the pandemic disrupted school events, including graduation, Cape Central school...
Cape Central high school graduation returns to normal after pandemic
Calloway County Chief Deputy Jody Cash died on Monday, May 16 after an officer-involved...
Visitation today, funeral Saturday for Calloway Co. deputy killed in officer-involved shooting
A Memorial Day program will be held at the Mound City National Cemetery for the first time in...
Memorial Day program returns to Mound City National Cemetery
As prices continue to soar officials with Ameren MO say they are trying to give their customers...
Ameren Missouri adjusts costs on electric bill