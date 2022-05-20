Ill. man accused of assaulting man in Paducah, taking his clothes and prescription medications

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - An Illinois man is accused of assaulting another man and taking his clothes and prescription medication in downtown Paducah.

Joseph D. Grissom, 43, of Downers Grove, Ill., was arrested on a charge of second-degree robbery.

According to police, they were called to the 500 block of Washington Street around 6:26 p.m. on Thursday, May 19 when a man reported another man rode up on a bicycle, assaulted him and took his clothes and medication.

Police identified the suspect as Grissom.

He was arrested and taken to the McCracken County Regional Jail.

