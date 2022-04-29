McCracken Co. teacher temporarily suspended following investigation into fraudulent COVID vaccine cards

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A McCracken County High School teacher has been temporarily suspended after school district officials received allegations that the teacher had provided fake COVID-19 vaccine cards for students.

According to McCracken County School District officials, six students were provided fraudulent COVID-19 vaccine cards for a recent field trip.

McCracken County Sheriff Matt Carter was notified and shared the information with local prosecutors.

A statement from the school district says Sheriff Carter gave permission to district officials to conduct their own internal investigation of the claims.

The accused teacher has been temporarily suspended with pay pending the results of the ongoing investigation.

The statement from the school district concluded with the following:

“When a complaint or allegation is made, the district investigates immediately and thoroughly. Employees are held to Board-approved policies regarding professional conduct, including Board Policy 03.1325 and Board Policy 03.17. There are state and federal laws that protect information regarding employees of McCracken County Schools. The district cannot elaborate on specific personnel actions or situations.

McCracken County Schools takes allegations regarding unethical or potentially illegal conduct of employees seriously and will take appropriate action based on all the facts that can be confirmed.”

