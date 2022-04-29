Heartland Votes
Advertisement

McCracken Co. teacher temporarily suspended following investigation into fraudulent COVID vaccine cards

In accordance with Board policy, the teacher has been temporarily suspended with pay pending...
In accordance with Board policy, the teacher has been temporarily suspended with pay pending the results of the ongoing investigation.(WKYT)
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A McCracken County High School teacher has been temporarily suspended after school district officials received allegations that the teacher had provided fake COVID-19 vaccine cards for students.

According to McCracken County School District officials, six students were provided fraudulent COVID-19 vaccine cards for a recent field trip.

McCracken County Sheriff Matt Carter was notified and shared the information with local prosecutors.

A statement from the school district says Sheriff Carter gave permission to district officials to conduct their own internal investigation of the claims.

The accused teacher has been temporarily suspended with pay pending the results of the ongoing investigation.

The statement from the school district concluded with the following:

“When a complaint or allegation is made, the district investigates immediately and thoroughly. Employees are held to Board-approved policies regarding professional conduct, including Board Policy 03.1325 and Board Policy 03.17. There are state and federal laws that protect information regarding employees of McCracken County Schools. The district cannot elaborate on specific personnel actions or situations.

McCracken County Schools takes allegations regarding unethical or potentially illegal conduct of employees seriously and will take appropriate action based on all the facts that can be confirmed.”

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

10-year-old Iliana M. Peters, who goes by the name Lily, was reported missing Sunday at 9 p.m....
14-year-old held on $1 million bond in murder of girl, 10, in Wisconsin
Outlook from SPC show the Heartland is at a level 2 risk for severe weather Saturday, but it is...
FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY tomorrow due to threat of large hail, damaging winds
Parents at Bernard Black Elementary were surprised with the news that their children would be...
Entire third grade class shocked with full-ride college scholarships during assembly
He is charged with multiple counts of kidnapping. Investigators say he held women against their...
Man charged with kidnapping women, holding them against their will in Benton County, Mo.
Police in Oklahoma arrested 51-year-old Michael Geiger for the murder and rape of a young child.
‘Very disturbing’: Police arrest 51-year-old man for rape, murder of child at motel

Latest News

Loren Pribble takes care of cattle and crops.
Future Farmers Friday: Goreville FFA member takes over grandfather’s farm
There was an estimated 40,000 pounds of granite scattered along the road and in the median at...
I-24 westbound open in McCracken County after crash involving semi hauling granite
The Muddy River Marathon will be held in Cape Girardeau on Saturday, April 30.
Muddy River Marathon in Cape Girardeau this weekend
More than 1,800 students will walk across the stage at the SIUC commencement ceremonies May 6-7.
SIUC commencement ceremonies May 6-7