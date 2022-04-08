Heartland Votes
Remains of fallen WWII soldier return home to Paducah

Hal Jake Allison, Navy Firefighter and Paducah native who died at Pearl Harbor.
Hal Jake Allison, Navy Firefighter and Paducah native who died at Pearl Harbor.(Noelle Williams)
By Noelle Williams
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Paducah, Ky. (KFVS) - An honor for a hometown hero, more than 80 years in the making. Dozens gathered at a McCracken County cemetery to remember a Paducah native who lost his life in the attack on Pearl Harbor.

Navy Sailor Hal Jake Allison was killed when a torpedo struck the USS Oklahoma at Pearl Harbor.

Family and friends joined sailors and navy leaders including Rear Admiral Gene Price to honor Allison’s sacrifice.

“It’s just a tremendous honor. It is a time to actually be very happy that he’s here, he’s back in Paducah where he belongs,” Gene Price Rear Admiral, US Navy said.

Allison received full military honors from the Naval Honor Guard.

State Representative Randy Bridges reflected on Allison’s service.

“When you look at someone laying down their life for the freedoms we have, it makes you treasure them even more,” Bridges said.

Mary Beard said she feels the same way. She’s close to Allison’s niece and glad to see him receive this honor.

“It is a great relief because she has worked for it for so long and hoped and waited and it was a good thing,” Beard said.

Allison received several awards after his death, including the American Defense Service Medal and the Purple Heart.

