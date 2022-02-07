Heartland Votes
3 incidents in 3 days under investigation at prison in Bonne Terre, Mo.

Two reported stabbings and an assault on a staff member at the correctional center in Bonne...
Two reported stabbings and an assault on a staff member at the correctional center in Bonne Terre, Mo. are under investigation.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 3:46 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BONNE TERRE, Mo. (KFVS) - Three incidents in three days at a southeast Missouri prison are under investigation.

According to the Missouri Department of Corrections, administrators are on the scene at the Eastern Reception, Diagnostic and Correctional Center in Bonne Terre.

On Saturday, according to the DOC, one offender injured another with a prison-made weapon, causing minor lacerations. They said no outside medical attention was needed.

On Sunday, multiple offenders were fighting when one was injured and required outside medical attention.

According to the DOC, prison-made weapons were found at the scene.

On Monday, they say a staff member was assaulted by an offender and taken to an area hospital for treatment.

The three incidents are under investigation.

Missouri Supreme Court to hear challenge to new gun law Monday

