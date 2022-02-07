3 incidents in 3 days under investigation at prison in Bonne Terre, Mo.

BONNE TERRE, Mo. (KFVS) - Three incidents in three days at a southeast Missouri prison are under investigation.

According to the Missouri Department of Corrections, administrators are on the scene at the Eastern Reception, Diagnostic and Correctional Center in Bonne Terre.

On Saturday, according to the DOC, one offender injured another with a prison-made weapon, causing minor lacerations. They said no outside medical attention was needed.

On Sunday, multiple offenders were fighting when one was injured and required outside medical attention.

According to the DOC, prison-made weapons were found at the scene.

On Monday, they say a staff member was assaulted by an offender and taken to an area hospital for treatment.

The three incidents are under investigation.

