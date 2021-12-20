Ky. State Police, DESI take needed supplies to western Ky.

WESTERN Ky. (KFVS) - Several Kentucky State Police posts, DESI East and Jade Enterprises of Berea gathered supplies throughout their communities to take to tornado-ravaged communities in western Kentucky.

Troopers from Post 11 London, Post 13 Hazard and Post 10 Harlan collected items including water, cleaning supplies, clothing, heaters, kerosene, money, toys and more.

They said 10 total troopers and 10 Jade employees made the trip in the early morning hours of December 12 to drop off the donations.

In a news release, KSP stated they would never be able to thank all the businesses and people that brought them supplies, toys or money.

Kentucky State Police Posts 11, 13 and 10 collected items for communities in western Kentucky devastated by recent tornadoes. (Kentucky State Police)

“It is going to take a lot of time and many people to rebuild these communities. However, what we saw on Thursday was people working together to clean their communities and start back over,” the release stated.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.