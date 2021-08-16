Sikeston receives $2M grant for South Industrial Park development

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - The City of Sikeston received a $2 million grant for the development of the South Industrial Park.

The grant money is from the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration. The project will be matched with $657,000 in other federal funds and $236,700 in local funds.

It’s expected to create 100 jobs and generate nearly $30 million in private investment.

“President Biden is committed to helping our communities advance their plans to create economic opportunity for their citizens,” said Secretary of Commerce Gina M. Raimondo. “This EDA investment in Sikeston will help to establish an industrial park that will attract manufacturing and other businesses to the region.”

Governor Mike Parson said the grant will help “spur the economic growth in the entire Bootheel region.”

“Missouri is a national leader when it comes to business investment and new manufacturing facilities coming to our state,” he said. “This grant will assist the Sikeston community in capitalizing on our business-friendly economy and attracting more business investment and good-paying jobs to the Southeast region.”

According to the EDA, the project was made possible by the regional planning efforts led by the Bootheel Regional Planning and Economic Development Commission.

