Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Safe Harbor Animal Sanctuary event shows children how to be responsible pet owners

Krista Antill with Safe Harbor Animal Sanctuary hoped that the take away from the event was for...
Krista Antill with Safe Harbor Animal Sanctuary hoped that the take away from the event was for kids to realize that pets aren’t just something cute to have, they take a lot of time and care for them to stay happy and healthy.(KFVS)
By Amber Ruch
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - Safe Harbor Animal Sanctuary partnered with Riverside Regional Library on Tuesday, June 15 to show children how to be responsible pet owners.

Krista Antill with Safe Harbor Animal Sanctuary hoped that the take away from the event was for kids to realize that pets aren’t just something cute to have, they take a lot of time and care for them to stay happy and healthy.

“A pet is something you should take care of every day. I like to say, I said earlier, there’s no pause button. If an animal needs something, you need to take care of your pet right away. So, with kids, I need them, I hope they would realize that they are an animal so they need care every single day,” Antill said.

The presentation was mostly geared towards the kids, but Antill hoped the adults paid attention too.

“With the adults, I’m hoping that they also picked up on how, when you first bring an animal home, it takes time to get used to their new surroundings. When you first bring them home, they might not behave their best and they might not act normal right away because they are still getting used to what’s going on around them,” she said.

This is the first event that Safe Harbor has put on in over a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. They hope to be able to do more in the future, but are currently in need of volunteers.

If you are interested in volunteering, Antill said the best way to get involved is to just show up at the animal sanctuary, or send them a message on Facebook to sign up and get more information.

Safe Harbor Animal Sanctuary is open every day from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in Peru, Illinois say this large, white SUV was involved in a kidnapping in northern...
Teen kidnapped in northern Ill.
Multiple fire crews are at the scene of a structure fire at Chemtool on Prairie Hill Road in...
Firefighter injured, mandatory evacuation in Rockton from fire at Chemtool facility
One person was killed during a crash in Cape Girardeau County on Saturday.
Deadly crash in Cape Girardeau Co.
Emergency crews rushed to Holland Lake, near Doniphan, on Friday afternoon, June 11.
Butler Co. man drowns after boat takes on water
Migellic Young
Warrant: Mom made 4-year-old stand for three days, leading to death before burial in Charlotte backyard

Latest News

Missouri Governor Mike Parson signed a bill limiting county health officials.
Gov. Parson signs House Bill 271
Manager Laci Prucinsky joins Clayton Hester to talk about what's new this week at the Cape...
Nature Center Mondays - Heartland Weekend 6/14/21
A look at the diverging diamond project at Center Junction on Wednesday, June 2.
I-55 southbound on-ramp to close at Center Junction
Heartland's Best graphic
Honoring the Heartland’s Best Students