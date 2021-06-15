Safe Harbor Animal Sanctuary event shows children how to be responsible pet owners

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - Safe Harbor Animal Sanctuary partnered with Riverside Regional Library on Tuesday, June 15 to show children how to be responsible pet owners.

Krista Antill with Safe Harbor Animal Sanctuary hoped that the take away from the event was for kids to realize that pets aren’t just something cute to have, they take a lot of time and care for them to stay happy and healthy.

“A pet is something you should take care of every day. I like to say, I said earlier, there’s no pause button. If an animal needs something, you need to take care of your pet right away. So, with kids, I need them, I hope they would realize that they are an animal so they need care every single day,” Antill said.

The presentation was mostly geared towards the kids, but Antill hoped the adults paid attention too.

“With the adults, I’m hoping that they also picked up on how, when you first bring an animal home, it takes time to get used to their new surroundings. When you first bring them home, they might not behave their best and they might not act normal right away because they are still getting used to what’s going on around them,” she said.

This is the first event that Safe Harbor has put on in over a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. They hope to be able to do more in the future, but are currently in need of volunteers.

If you are interested in volunteering, Antill said the best way to get involved is to just show up at the animal sanctuary, or send them a message on Facebook to sign up and get more information.

Safe Harbor Animal Sanctuary is open every day from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

