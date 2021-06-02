Harrisburg Medical Center Board votes in favor to join SIH pending state approval

HARRISBURG, IL. (KFVS) -Southern Illinois Healthcare and Harrisburg Medical Center have been collaborating for years. Now Harrisburg’s CEO Don Hutson said the Hospital board of directors voted in favor to join SIH.

“This has sort of been the natural evolution of that ongoing affiliation. And it’s the next logical step for Harrisburg medical center as we seek to grow and create a thriving medical community here in Harrisburg,” said Hutson.

What would this do for Harrisburg Medical Center?

“It’s going to allow us to expand services. Such that we can attract a wider range of specialists and in both the medical, surgical and behavioral health fields,” said Hutson.

The decision to merge with SIH comes after 16 months of discussions. Philip Schafer, the Vice President of SIH said the level of care won’t change.

“They should look forward to a consistent level of care. And access to quality physicians and nurses. But also they should look forward to having the most modern technology that’s provided with a hometown touch,” said Schafer.

The residents served by Harrisburg Medical Center serves, will continue to see healthcare improvements.

“And so by us working together, we can be confident in the residents in saline county and surrounding counties can be confident that healthcare there is going to continue to evolve in a very positive and progressive way,” said Schafer.

Hutson said the patients will see the same employees who work at the Harrisburg Facility, with a few new ones. But patients will notice more services.

“An increased surgical presence, expanding our general surgery program and also expanding into more of the surgical specialties,” said Hutson.

Hutson also adds his excitement for the collaboration.

“As an organization, we are very excited for this opportunity because it’s going to serve the patients well,” said Hutson.

According to the press release, under the proposed agreement, HMC would continue to maintain an independent board of directors and foundation.

The Illinois’ state medical Review board must approve this collaboration before it becomes final.

