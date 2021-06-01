3-year-old’s ‘Lion King’ death cake goes viral

ST. PAUL, Minn. (CBS/WCCO)- A 3-year-old girl from St. Paul, Minnesota is winning social media right now, due her hilarious birthday cake request.
You could say Leona Feigh’s choice for her birthday party is taking the cake.
The girl loves “The Lion King” and knows the words to every song, so she asked for a birthday cake with her favorite character, Mufasa.
Leona’s mother, Alison Feigh, says she wanted a very specific scene in the movie.
“I felt really embarrassed asking [the bakery] because I thought they would think I was a horrible parent,” Alison said. “I was like, ‘So here’s the thing, this is what my child said, I thought it was funny. We’re just going to go with it.’”
Leona asked for the tragic scene from “The Lion King” of Mufasa’s death.
The request has a motive.
According to Leona’s uncle, Casey Feigh, she said “everyone will be too sad to eat the cake and it will all be for me.”
He shared pictures of the cake and what Leona said on Twitter.
As you can imagine, the tweet has gone viral, racking up nearly 750,000 likes, 4,400 comments and nearly 127,000 re-tweets.
“[Leona] really gets comedy, and that’s important in our family that you can tell a joke and sell a joke,” Casey said. “She’s already figuring that out at the age of 3.”
The cake decorator, Rosalie Davis with The Thirsty Whale Bakery, brought the unique request to life.
“Normally the 3-year-old cakes don’t have dead characters on them,” said Davis.
Now, Rosalie just wants to meet Leona.
“The person asking for the cake was probably more interesting than the cake,” she said.
Alison says her daughter is sweet and, yes, empathetic, which is why the cake request came as a surprise and made them smile.
“Let’s just fulfill this really random cake request that we’ll look back in like 10 years and laugh,” Alison said.
Leona already has her mind made up for next year.
When she turns 4, she wants a cake with Cinderella. And no surprise, the evil stepmother has to be on there, too.
