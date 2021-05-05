Giant City State Park releases May program schedule

MAKANDA, Ill. (KFVS) - Giant City State Park in Makanda, Illinois will hold multiple events for visitors during the month of May.
Roll, Stroll, Bike or Trike
- Date: Saturday, May 15
- Time: 9 a.m.- 12 p.m.
- Take a roll, stroll, bike or trike down Stonefort Road in Giant City State Park. In order to provide a safe environment for all ages and abilities, Stonefort Road will be closed to motor vehicles from 9:00 a.m.-12:00 noon. No registration is required. Enter the park from Highway 51 thru Makanda to the park’s north entrance. Park at Shelter #1 or Stonefort parking lot on the northwest end of the park. Total road length is 3.5 miles. This program is weather dependent. Please call 618-457-4836 for more information.
Art in the Park Watercolor for Beginners
- Date: Saturday, May 22
- Time: 1 p.m.-3 p.m.
- Learn how to watercolor paint. Local artist Anne Krippenstapel will teach the class. All supplies will be provided. This will be an outdoor program with limited seating. The program is free and open to the public, but registration is required. For more information, contact the Giant City Visitor Center at 618-457-4836.
Birding Hike at Giant City State Park
- Date: Saturday, May 15
- Time: 8 a.m.-10 a.m.
- Park visitors are invited to join Vicki Land-Mendenhall, Park Volunteer and Southern Illinois Audubon Society member, as she guides participants for birding hikes along the 1/3-mile Arrowwood and Post Oak Trails. These programs are free and open to the public, but registration is required. For more information, contact the Giant City Visitor Center at 618-457-4836.
Grass Identification Program
- Date: Thursday, May 27
- Time: 10 a.m.-11:30 a.m.
- Identifying grasses can be tricky. Join Erin Garret with the University of Illinois Extension to learn tips and techniques to help you identify several different cool season grasses in southern Illinois. The program is free and open to the public, but registration is required. For more information, contact the Giant City Visitor Center at 618-457-4836.
Social distancing is strongly encouraged at all park events.
