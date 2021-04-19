Bill would make Cahokia Mounds a national park

“Southern Illinois is home to one of American history’s greatest civilizations,” said U.S. Representative Mike Bost. “Cahokia was the largest city and center of the ancient Mississippian people. Cahokia and the associated mounds sites in the region are a critical part of our history and incorporating them into our national park system will help us preserve this history for generations to come. I appreciate the dedication of HeartLands Conservancy and all of our state and local leaders who have been working tirelessly to make this effort a reality.”